2.5 lakh people screened for coronavirus at Indian airports: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said in a press conference that India has reportedly screened 2,51,447 persons travelling in 2,315 flights.

Out of those, 15,991 all over the nation have been isolated and kept on community surveillance. The paranoia surrounding the COVID-19 has been palpable and pan-Asian.

497 cases have been identified as symptomatic cases and quarantined, while 41 have been hospitalised. This comes after India evacuated 645 people, including 7 Maldivians from the city of Wuhan, quarantining the two in two special camps.

The passengers are to stay under observation for two weeks until they test negative for the virus and discharged.

Of the three medical students who tested positive for COVID-19 and were treated at a hospital in Kerala, one has recovered and the remaining duo will be discharged after results confirm that they have undergone a significant reduction in "viral load," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan added.

On the directions of the Prime Minister, a high-level group of Ministers will convene to review the current status and actions for the prevention and management of the COVID-19.

According to Vardhan, the Maldives and Bhutan have received support from India in testing samples and managing COVID-19, with agreements in the works for supporting Afghanistan underway. China has also been the beneficiary of support in the form of essential items for combating COVID 2019 as per a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

21 identified airports are screening passengers arriving from Thailand, Singapore, China and Hong Kong. Major seaports and border crossings have also adopted screening measures.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 1,310 people in China and infected more than 48,000 the world over.