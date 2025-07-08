/2 dead, 3 injured as train hits school bus in Cudalore, Tamil Nadu

In India's Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (Jul 8), two school students were killed after their school bus was hit by a speeding train this morning, around 7:45 am, said police officials from Cuddalore district . The school bus carrying four students attempted to cross the Railway level crossing gate when it was hit by Train No. 56813. Based on preliminary information, railway authorities say that the bus driver insisted on allowing the vehicle to pass through the railway gate as the railway gatekeeper proceeded to close it.

The bus driver and two students are undergoing treatment at the Cuddalore Government Hospital, officials said. Railway doctors are also monitoring the victims, and if required, they would be moved to the JIPMER hospital in the adjoining Puducherry Union territory, it is said.

A committee of officers from the safety, operation and engineering branches are investigating the incident, said a railway statement. A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the site. The Divisional Railway Manager(DRM) and Branch Officers are proceeding to the spot, it was added.

Railway authorities have revealed that their gatekeeper opened the gate on the insistence of the bus driver, who wished to reach the school early. "He should not have opened the gate as per the safety rules of Railway train operations. As gatekeeper violated safety rules, he has been suspended and process is initiated to remove from service as per procedure," Southern Railway said.

Railways have announced an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh to the bereaved families, Rs.2.5 lakh to kin of those grievously injured and Rs.50,000 for others.