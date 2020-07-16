100% electrification in Railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways will be moving towards 100% electrification in the next three and half years and will be owning world’s first ‘clean railways’, said Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

"Railways will move to 100 per cent electrification in the next 3.5 years and 100 per cent Net Zero operator in the next 9-10 years. By 2030, each one of us will be a proud citizen, owning the world's first large Clean Railways," said Goyal at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event.

"Prime Minister has promoted--One Sun, One World, One Grid. India is taking the lead role in the International Renewable Community. Transitioning into the international solar grid is something we are all working on. With PM-KUSUM Yojana we are bringing farmers too in renewable energy fold," he added.

He added that the Prime Minister has said that India has become a model for the world when the transition to renewable energy is mentioned. Today, every willing citizen has access to power at affordable prices.

"We have invested deeply in the transmission sector for widespread availability of sector. I do hope the states support us to make power 24x7 available at affordable prices," said Goyal.

"Renewable energy is the way forward. Dependency on fossil fuel is not viable. Along with environmental benefits, renewable energy is good for the nation economically," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)