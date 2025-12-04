/‘Will not hesitate to...’: Delhi CM's strict warning to officials amid worsening air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued strict instructions to all government agencies in the city on Wednesday, warning that any lapse in anti-pollution measures – dust control, road maintenance and construction waste management- will invite criminal action along with heavy penalties against officials found responsible.

To ensure visible improvement on the ground, Gupta told departments during a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat that the government “will not hesitate to fix accountability” within its own machinery. In cases of negligence, she added that FIRs will be launched against government departments, and heads of departments will also be liable with a penalty.

The warning of the Delhi CM comes amid the national capital experiencing one of the most toxic stretches of winter in recent years. Since November, Delhi has experienced “very poor” air quality (AQI 300-400) or worse on approximately 30 days.

In addition, CM Rekha Gupta has also directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to aggressively challenge the air pollution and put a fine on both government bodies and private entities discovered violating anti-pollution rules and regulations, according to officials aware of the meeting.

“DPCC will be filing FIRs against departments involved in unauthorised road-cutting or delayed repairs. Department heads will be personally answerable. All potholes must be identified, repaired and geo-tagged with photographs uploaded within 72 hours. No government or private agency will be spared if it fails in its duty towards pollution mitigation,” Gupta said, HT reported.

The meeting was attended by Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chief secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials from Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), NBCC, the power department, DUSIB and other key agencies. Each department received targeted instructions to tackle dust, debris and road-related pollution.

What major steps were taken by officials?

Meanwhile, PWD was told to fast-track repairs on its 1,400-km road network, where damaged stretches and temporary fixes often generate dust. DDA was asked to enhance cleanliness along its roads, clear waste from vacant plots, and expedite the handover of markets to MCD for improved maintenance.

Public transport infrastructure was also reviewed. The chief minister directed DMRC to level and restore road sections beneath elevated corridors, noting that uneven surfaces are a major dust source. “Clean, green and dust-free roads are the most crucial and immediate component of our anti-pollution strategy,” Gupta said.

Environment minister Sirsa updated the chief minister on new monitoring features added to the Green Delhi App, now linked with the city’s Green War Room. The upgraded system will identify potholes, brown patches and dust hotspots in real time. He also stated that a six-month “dust-free Delhi” plan is being prepared for the city's worst-affected areas.