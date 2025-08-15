/'We have undertaken a major reform in GST': PM Modi assures the nation on Independence Day

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a couple of announcements from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. He spoke of a gift to the nation, which he declared in advance. He assured that Indians would get some relief from GST (Goods and Services Tax). He said, "This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. The country will receive a huge gift. Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST.”

“We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country,” he added. Citing it as the need of the hour, the PM launched a demography mission. In his address, he said, “The country’s demography is being changed, new seeds of turmoil are being sown.”

He continued, “I want to warn the nation of a concern, a conspiracy is unfolding in our nation. Infiltrators are stealing the livelihood from our youth, they are targeting our sisters and daughters. They are capturing the lands of innocent adivasis, the country will not tolerate this.”

The prime minister spoke of technological advancement that country is looking at, “Nobody can deny 21 century is technology-driven.We are working on semiconductors on Mission Mode...By the end of this year, Made in India semiconductor chips, made by the people in India, will hit the market, he said.