The Delhi Police have registered a case against the Congress party over an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi, being uploaded on social media, which triggered an uproar days after a heated row over her alleged insult at an election campaign in Bihar. The FIR named the Congress party and the Congress IT Cell as the main accused. The case was registered at North Avenue Police Station in Delhi under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 after a complaint was lodged by BJP Delhi election cell convenor Sanket Gupta.

On September 10, the Bihar Congress posted an AI-generated video of what appear to be look-alikes of Prime Minister Modi and his mother, the late Heeraben. The BJP accused the Congress of crossing all limits with the “disgusting" video, and called it an insult to all mothers and sisters of the country.

The video, shared without naming anyone, carried a caption in Hindi that translates to: ‘Ma’ appears in Sahab’s dreams.

Abusive slogans chanted from Voter Adhikar Yatra rally stage

The AI video was posted days after abusive slogans targeting PM Modi’s mother were chanted from a Congress-RJD stage during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ rally in Darbhanga.

PM Modi himself condemned the remarks, saying the people of Bihar will never forgive the Congress and RJD.

The official BJP Twitter handle also slammed the AI video, saying, “First, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s late mother was abused from the Congress-RJD platform. Now, a video has been made to insult her. Have some shame, Congress people, how much lower will you stoop?”

Congress defends the video; Bihar unit initiates inquiry

The Congress defended the video, saying it was about a parent educating her child. However, the Bihar Congress unit initiated an internal inquiry into the controversial video.

“What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate her son to do something right, where is the disrespect? This is neither disrespectful to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son,” said Pawan Khera, who heads the party’s media and publicity department.

Gupta alleged in his complaint that the video circulated through the official X handle of the Bihar Congress unit damaged the reputation of both the prime minister and his late mother and amounted to a violation of law, moral values, and the dignity of women. Gupta demanded that an FIR be registered against the Congress and its office-bearers under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and also asked social media platform X to take down the content.

BJP president JP Nadda warned that Congress would receive “a befitting reply from the people of Bihar.”