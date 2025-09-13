/Was Charlie Kirk warned of his assassination? His security said he was in 'grave danger'

Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, who used to work with Kirk, had warned him. He said his team believed Kirk’s security was “not even close" to what it should have been.
Donald Trump's ally Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead in Utah on September 10, was warned that there was a "100 per cent" chance he would be killed. His security agency warned him that he did not have enough protection and he was in "grafve danger."
“Everyone in my group felt that his security was not even close to what it should be and he was in grave danger of being shot and killed at one of his upcoming events," Herzog told The Mirror.
“I told him that a sniper would probably go for a headshot, which means it was of critical importance to have the ballistic glass," Herzog explained. “My prediction of his murder has come true," Herzog told the Daily Mail, adding, “sadly he never got back to me."
Trump declares Charlie Kirk a martyr
US President Donald Trump declared his ally Charlie Kirk a martyr in a video message on September 11. He said, "To my great fellow Americans, I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, and tonight, all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror. Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom, and there's never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith. And we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven.”