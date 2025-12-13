/'Stop shedding crocodile tears': BJP attacks TMC after Messi's Kolkata appearance ends in chaos

A political storm has erupted in West Bengal after the disastrous turn of events during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi’s visit to Kolkata for his GOAT tour. The incident, which occurred at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday (December 13), led to a wave of protests and vandalism by disappointed fans. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her regret and shock over the chaos, the BJP quickly launched a blistering attack, accusing her of "crocodile tears" and labeling the situation as an affront to both the state and the sport of football.

The BJP, alongside the Congress, blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government for the debacle. However, the ruling party sought to distance itself from the mess, claiming the event had been organised by a private agency. The controversy intensified when Messi, after appearing on the field for just 10 minutes, was hurriedly whisked away due to what organisers described as "mismanagement." Fans, who had paid hefty prices to see the football superstar, were left furious as chaos ensued in the stadium.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya seized the opportunity to attack Mamata Banerjee's government, accusing them of endemic corruption and mismanagement. He described the incident as a blow to Bengal’s reputation and demanded immediate action. Malviya called for the resignation of key officials, including Sports Minister Arup Biswas and Sujit Bose, and insisted that an FIR be filed against them. He also demanded full refunds for fans who had paid exorbitant ticket prices ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

The event, which was hyped as a major spectacle for football fans, turned into a fiasco as Messi was forced to exit the event early, triggering widespread outrage. Eyewitnesses reported that frustrated fans resorted to throwing bottles and damaging hoardings, prompting security forces to intervene. The situation further deteriorated when videos of the unrest circulated on social media.

Malviya condemned the entire affair as a "major embarrassment" for Kolkata, accusing the Trinamool Congress of turning Messi’s visit into a political spectacle. He claimed the visit had been strategically orchestrated for political gain, especially after a 70-foot statue of the footballer was unveiled, and alleged that fans had been misled into buying expensive tickets.

