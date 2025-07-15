/'Snakes are our friends...we were not dying': Russian woman after being rescued from Karnataka caves along with children

The Russian woman identified as Nina Kutina who was found living in the Gokarna cave at the Ramateertha hills in the Karnataka along with her two young daughters, has said on Tuesday that her family "loves nature", and over the years she has resided in forests of about 20 countries.

She added that there was no danger to her or her children when they lived inside the cave. "We have a lot of experience staying in nature and we were not dying. I did not bring my children to die in the jungle…they were very happy" she said, news agency ANI reported.

Nina Kutina recently made headlines, after she was found with her young daughters during a routine patrolling by the police near the Ramateertha Hills. while patrolling, the cops saw footsteps leading to a cave. When they followed the marks, they discovered plastic covers at the entry point of the cave along with photographs of deities. After they reached, the police spotted a child playing, while Kutina laying with her other daughter.

After she came to light and asked how someone could live in a cave in near-complete isolation then she response that the cave she stayed in with her kids was not all far away from human settlement. "The cave was not in a big big forest far far from... (people), or that we couldn't buy food. It was very close to the village, it was very big and beautiful," Nina said, and added that cave is not such dangerous.

When she was asked how she managed to lived in the cave with her daughters, Nina said, “We used to swim in the waterfall...My kids were not dying from hunger....”

Was Kutina's visa really expired?

Nina reportedly arrived in India in 2016 on a business visa that expired in 2017. However, the Russian woman refuted claims that her visa had been invalid since 2017. She admitted that her visa had "finished," but insisted it had not expired long ago. "We don't have our valid visa, it finished. But it was a short time ago and after 2017 we already were in four countries, and then came back," Nina claimed.