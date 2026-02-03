/'Patience paid off despite Opposition bashing': PM Modi to NDA MPs after India-US trade deal

A day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump announced India-US trade deal, the Indian PM said that “patience and wisdom paid off" in a meeting with NDA MPs. Explaining the strategic importance of the deal, Prime Minister Modi reportedly slammed the Opposition and said that despite all criticism, the ruling government was able to strike a deal with the US after sustained engagement at the highest level. According to news agency ANI, NDA lawmakers felicitated PM Modi for clinching the deal with the United States.

"The Opposition kept bashing us, the government stayed the course and delivered results, stressing that perseverance had ultimately borne fruit. The NDA MPs were also addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who highlighted the importance of Union Budget 2026, its key features and priorities by the government.

Briefing the press about the NDA meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "New BJP president Nitin Nabin was welcomed. There us great enthusiasm in the country over historic trade deals under the leadership of PM Modi - 9 trade deals, the FTAs, India-EU FTA and the Agreement with the US yesterday and the tariff reduction announcement. MPs were also excited. So, in the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, the PM was felicitated. For the historic trade deals, he was congratulated. FTAs have been done with 39 countries; this is historic. These 39 are developed countries..."

India-US trade deal