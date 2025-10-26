/‘One song, infinite emotions’: PM Modi calls citizen to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed patriotism as an emotion beyond words and said that Vande Mataram is the song that lends tangible voice form to that abstract feeling. In the 127th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" monthly radio programme, PM Modi said the "timeless anthem" continues to awaken patriotism and unity among Indians. He also announced that this year marks the 150th year of the 'Vande Mataram' song.

Describing the song as a powerful symbol of national pride, PM Modi said, "India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', a song whose very first word evokes a surge of emotions in our hearts. 'Vande Mataram', this one word contains so many emotions, so many energies. In simple terms, it makes us experience the maternal affection of Ma Bharati. It makes us aware of our responsibilities as children of Ma Bharati."

The Prime Minister highlighted how the chant of "Vande Mataram" has long served as a rallying cry for unity. "If there is a moment of difficulty, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' fills 140 crore Indians with the energy of unity. Patriotism, love for Ma Bharati, if this is an emotion beyond words, then 'Vande Mataram' is the song that lends tangible voice form to that abstract feeling," he said.

Tracing its origins, PM Modi recalled that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed "Vande Mataram" in the 19th century "to infuse new life into an India weakened by centuries of servitude." He added, "It might have been written in the 19th century, but its spirit is connected to the immortal consciousness of India that is thousands of years old."

Connecting the song's message to India's ancient wisdom, the Prime Minister said the Vedas laid the foundation of the Indian civilization. "Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, by penning 'Vande Mataram', enshrined that same relationship between the motherland and its children as a mantra in the universe of emotions."

PM Modi highlighted that on November 7, the country will be entering the 150th year of the celebration of Vande Mataram. The song was composed 150 years ago, and in 1896, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore sang it for the first time.

He further said, "We must also make the 150th year of 'Vande Mataram' memorable. We have to carry forward this stream of values for the coming generations. In the times to come, there will be many programs related to 'Vande Mataram', many events will be organized in the country. I would like all of us countrymen to make efforts with a spontaneous spirit to glorify 'Vande Mataram'."

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme in which he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Balochi, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio.