/'Mahagathbandhan is a group of...', says Giriraj Singh; predicts NDA’s historic win in Bihar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at the Mahagathbandhan on Thursday, claiming that the opposition's alliance in Bihar is a group of "ticket-selling parties". Singh added that upcoming campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the poll-bound state will guarantee the defeat of all these "vote-cutter" and "ticket seller" parties.

"PM Narendra Modi will address a gathering of lakhs of people and kickstart the election campaigning in Begusarai and Samastipur. After that, all 'vote cutter' and 'ticket seller' parties in Mahagathbandhan will collapse," news agency ANI quoted the Union Minister as saying.

He emphasised that the upcoming rallies would pave the way for the historic lead of the NDA, asserting that voters will completely reject the Mahagathbandhan's "ticket-selling politics". He expressed confidence that the NDA will register a record-breaking victory in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav announced as CM candidate from Mahagathbandhan

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has been announced as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The scheduled 2025 Bihar Elections are likely to see a nail-biting contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The NDA, on the other hand, consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has also announced candidates for all 243 seats. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.