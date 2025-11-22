/‘I realised something bad happened...’: IAF Pilot’s father saw Tejas crash news while searching son’s Dubai air show videos

The father of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, Jagan Nath Syal, was searching for his son’s videos at the Dubai Air Show on YouTube when he learned about the tragic crash on Friday (Nov 21). The Indian Air Force pilot was performing a low altitude aerobatic manoeuvre in a Tejas fighter jet when the indigenous aircraft went down in the afternoon in the United Arab Emirates. The tragic incident has shaken the nation, with the whole country mourning his loss.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Jagan Nath said that his son had asked him to see his performance during the air show on TV channels or YouTube. While searching for the videos, he came across reports about the crash. He immediately called his daughter-in-law, who is also a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, to check what happened. However, six IAF officers showed up at his house moments later when he realised “something bad happened to my son.”

“I last spoke to my son yesterday. He told me to see his performance during the air show on TV channels or YouTube. Around 4 pm today, I was searching videos of the ongoing air show in Dubai on YouTube when I saw reports about the plane crash. Immediately, I called my daughter-in-law, who is also a Wing Commander, to check what happened. Moments later, at least six Air Force officers arrived at our house and I realised something bad happened to my son,” Jagan Nath Syal said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jagan Nath had served in the Army and retired as a school principal from Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. He is currently at Namansh’s house in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, along with his wife. He added that he visited their house to look after their granddaughter. Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s wife is currently undergoing training in Kolkata.

“Naman joined the defence forces after clearing the NDA exam in 2009. He completed his schooling from Primary School Dalhousie, Army Public School, YoL Cantt Dharamshala and Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, in Himachal Pradesh. He was excellent in studies and dreamt big about his life. This incident left us completely shattered,” the grieving father said.