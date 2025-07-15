/'Full-blown circus': Rahul Gandhi attacks S Jaishankar over Xi Jinping meeting in China

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack onExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the latter's meeting withChinese President Xi Jinping, alleging that he had been attempting to destroy India's foreign policy by running what he called a "full-blown" circus. The union minister,during his meeting with Jinping in Beijing, conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China's top politician. He also "apprised" the Chinese leader about bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi hoped that after Jaishankar apprisedthe Chinese leader, Beijing would reciprocateby apprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi."I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Earlier today, S Jaishankar informed the nation on X about his meeting with Chinese President Xi.

"Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard," he wrote on the social media platform.

S Jaishankar is on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. On Monday, theExternal Affairs Minister held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable and constructive relationship.