/‘Democracy our shared value,’ says PM Modi, praises Trinidad and Tobago’s women leaders of Indian origin

In a historic address to Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament, PM Narendra Modi hailed democracy as a shared value with India and praised the nation’s women leaders of Indian origin. Modi said both countries are pillars of strength and are united by their post-colonial journeys and commitment to democratic ideals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described democracy as more than just a political system for India, calling it “a way of life.” He became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the parliament of the Caribbean nation.

“I am deeply honoured to stand before you, the elected representatives of a proud democracy and a friendly nation. I bring greetings from 1.4 billion people of India, I also bring warm wishes from the people of Ghana, the country I visited just before arriving here. I am humbled to be the first Indian Prime Minister to speak to you at this iconic red house,” the PM said.

PM Modi said, “Today, both our nations stand as proud democracies and pillars of strength in the modern world.”

Drawing parallels, the PM said, “Both of our nations rose from the shadows of colonial rule to write our own stories with courage as our ink and democracy as our pen.”

“Colonial rules of the past may have ended, but their shadows linger in new forms. There are new challenges in space and cyber security. Artificial Intelligence is unlocking new opportunities as well as risk. The old institutions are struggling to deliver peace and progress, at the same time Global South is rising.”

“I’m delighted to see so many women members in this house. Respect for women is deeply rooted in Indian culture. One of our important holy texts, the Skanda Purana, says that one daughter brings as much happiness as ten sons. We are strengthening the hands of women to build our modern India. From space to sports, startups to science, education to enterprise, aviation to armed forces - they are leading India to a new future in various domains.”

“180 years ago, the first Indians arrived on this land after a long and hard journey, oceans away. The Indian beats blended beautifully with the Caribbean rhythm. From politics to poetry, cricket to commerce—they contribute to every field.”

“I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart, except when they are playing against India,” Modi added.

PM Modi said, “For us, Indians, democracy is not just a political model but a way of life. We have a rich heritage spanning thousands of years. Many of the parliamentarians here have their ancestors from Bihar, which was a home to Mahajanpads—ancient republics.”

“The people of this great nation have chosen two remarkable women leaders—the President and the Prime Minister. They proudly called themselves daughters of the Indian diaspora. They take pride in their Indian heritage.Both of our nations rose from the shadows of colonial rule to write our own stories with courage as our ink and democracy as the pen.”