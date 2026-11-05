/Amid U.S. pressure, Seoul to expand ops in Strait of Hormuz | Gravitas

Donald Trump went to war with Iran seeking a regime change. Instead, tired by the war and Trump's assertion of restarting the war, voters handed Trump the biggest upset of his life.

The midterm verdict may have weakened Trump's position, but that does not mean he can't involve U.S. allies to fight his wars.

Trump has been exerting pressure on ally South Korea to expand its operations to provide support for the war in Iran.

The South Korean defence ministry said that it plans to expand the operations of its anti-piracy Cheonghae unit to waters closer to the Strait of Hormuz.

A South Korean defence ministry official told Reuters that the government is set to submit a motion in parliament to extend the unit's deployment to the Middle East.

The Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 to ensure safe navigation of commercial vessels. However, the unit's deployment is set to expire at the end of 2026.

To understand the move, let's take a look at the unit that may support U.S. war on Iran.

Established on March 3th, 2009 as South Korea's first anti-piracy force, its current strength stands at 300 troops and includes a four thousand four hundred tonne destroyer, a maritime helicopter and up to three rigid-hull inflatable boats.

The unit has escorted nearly twenty two thousand four hundred vessels and has conducted 21 operations to counter piracy on the sea.

The motion to be submitted to parliament would expand the unit's area of operation to waters near the port of Duqm in Oman, which is about 650 kilometres from the strait.

The Korea Herald reported that Seoul would deploy a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and increase the unit's personnel by 75.

The latest move by Trump puts South Korea in a conundrum, as Trump had criticised the U.S. ally for what he called insufficient support for the Iran war and scaled back major joint military drills, spooking the East Asian ally.

On the other hand, Seoul heavily relies on oil imports and sourced 70 percent of its supplies from the Middle East in 2025, most of which was delivered through the Strait of Hormuz.