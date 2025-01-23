Manchester City on Thursday (Jan 23) announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush for a reported initial fee of around £59 million ($72.6 million).

The 25-year-old, whose contract is understood to include a potential further £4.2 million in add-ons, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Marmoush is City's third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

"This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City -- one of the best teams in the world -- is an amazing feeling," Marmoush said.

"I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush was an "accomplished and exciting forward".

"He's had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches," he said.

"He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. He has outstanding pace and awareness, and he is exceptional in front of goal. He can also play a number of different positions, which is a really valuable asset."

His arrival at the Etihad Stadium comes during a frustrating season for City.

City, champions for the past four seasons, are currently fifth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

Defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has also left Pep Guardiola's side in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.

