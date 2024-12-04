Miami, United States

The draw for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup takes place in Miami on Thursday, offering a first glimpse into the fine detail of a tournament that has been viewed with indifference or even outright hostility across parts of the football world.

Thirty-two star-studded club teams will battle it out in gleaming state-of-the-art arenas in what is effectively a curtain-raiser for the 2026 World Cup taking place a year later in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In theory, the new-look competition ought to be an enticing prospect that sells itself: a month-long football festival, the first large-scale club tournament to feature teams from all corners of the globe.

Yet for many, FIFA president Gianni Infantino's passion project is a tournament too far, an unwelcome addition to an already crowded global calendar that exhausted players say has pushed them close to breaking point.

The loudest antipathy towards the tournament, and FIFA, has come from Europe.

In October, an umbrella grouping of top European leagues, together with the players' union, FIFPro, filed a legal complaint to the European Commission accusing FIFA of abusing its position over its handling of the international fixture calendar.

Player frustration

Javier Tebas, the chief of Spain's La Liga, has been one of the Club World Cup's most outspoken critics, telling Infantino in October to cancel the tournament, citing apathy from broadcasters and opposition from clubs.

"Mr President, you know you have not sold the broadcast rights for the Club World Cup, you know you have not sold any sponsorship rights," said Tebas. "Scrap the Club World Cup. It is not needed by the players, the clubs or FIFA."

However, on Wednesday, FIFA announced it had reached a deal with British streaming service DAZN to broadcast all 63 games free to view worldwide.

A source close to the negotiations told AFP the contract was worth around one billion euros ($1.05 billion).

Players though have spoken of frustration at an ever-lengthening fixture schedule that leaves them with fewer opportunities for rest and recuperation.

Manchester City and Spain star Rodri, the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or, warned in September that players were "close" to striking over the calendar, citing the demands imposed by this season's expanded UEFA Champions League followed by the Club World Cup.

"If it keeps this way we will have no other option," Rodri said of possible industrial action. "It is something that worries us."

FIFA though has pushed back at the criticism forcefully, insisting its calendar was approved by the FIFA Council following consultation from all continents including Europe as well as FIFPro and league bodies.

The world football body also took aim at leagues in Europe who have opposed the tournament, accusing them of "acting with commercial self-interest and hypocrisy" while preferring a calendar "filled with friendlies and summer tours."

'Something historic'

Infantino meanwhile has brushed off the criticism, insisting the launch of the expanded club tournament will usher in a new era for world football.

"The FIFA Club World Cup next year will bring the magic of a national team (FIFA) World Cup into the realm of club football, and this tournament will be the start of something historic, something that will change our sport for the better, and for future generations, who will come to love it as much as we do," Infantino said last month.

The opportunity to embrace the historic opportunity touted by FIFA ultimately tempted DAZN, whose chief executive officer Shay Segev called the broadcasting arrangement a "groundbreaking deal".

The tournament itself will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, with the opening match hosted by Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and the final taking place at the MetLife Stadium in New York -- the venue for the 2026 World Cup final.

Europe will provide the largest contingent of teams, with 12 sides including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan taking part.

South America will field six teams, with Africa, Asia and the CONCACAF region receiving four slots each. Oceania will be represented by New Zealand's Auckland City, while host nation the US has an additional slot, controversially awarded to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami despite the team being bundled out in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs this year.

