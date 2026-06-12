Why is this waterfall called the Niagara of India?

When travellers think of massive, curved waterfalls, North America usually comes to mind. However, hidden within the dense forests of Chhattisgarh lies the Chitrakote Falls, an immense natural wonder that rivals global landmarks. Located on the Indravati River in the Bastar district, this stunning cascade earns its famous nickname for very specific geographical reasons. If you are planning a trip to central India, here is exactly why this destination is known as the Niagara of India.

A distinct horseshoe formation

The primary reason behind the nickname is the distinct shape of the gorge. As the Indravati River approaches the drop, it spreads uniformly across a curved, horseshoe-shaped cliff. The geological formation of the riverbed features a mix of quartzitic sandstone and Archaean granite, creating a sturdy base for the massive plunge. During peak flow, the water drops a sheer height of 29 metres (95 feet). This natural arc creates a massive curtain of water that bears a striking physical resemblance to the Niagara Falls. In the dry summer months, the river flow significantly decreases, splitting the drop into three smaller streams.

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India's widest waterfall

Size plays a major role in the comparison. Chitrakote is officially the widest waterfall in India. During the heavy monsoon season, the water covers the entire rocky stretch from the left bank to the right bank. This creates a continuous, unbroken sheet of water that reaches nearly 300 metres in width. The water turns a deep brown hue from the surrounding soil and silt carried downstream, highlighting the raw, untamed nature of the environment. The sheer volume and power of the river crashing into the semicircular pool below generate thick mist and constant rainbows, further mimicking the Niagara experience.

Accessible tourism and boating

Despite its remote location approximately 38 kilometres west of Jagdalpur, the site is increasingly accessible for tourists. The state has improved the approach roads and built secure viewing decks. Visitors can hire small boats to navigate the calmer sections of the lower pool for roughly Rs 50 per person. This provides a ground-level perspective of the towering 29-metre cascade. While adventure sports operate in the stormy parts of the pool, simple paddle boats are heavily utilised during the low-flow seasons.