What makes this region one of India's most underrated destinations

While popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh face heavy traffic and overtourism, the Barot Valley remains largely unnoticed by mainstream holidaymakers. Located in the Mandi district, this region offers a quiet environment, clean trekking routes, and clear rivers. If you want to experience the Himalayas without the usual crowds, Barot provides a practical and crowd-free alternative. The historical infrastructure and natural beauty make it one of India's most underrated destinations.

Altitude and geography of the Uhl River basin

Barot is situated at an altitude of 1,819 metres. The village was originally developed in the 1920s as a base for the Shanan Hydro Project. The Uhl River flows directly through the valley and forms the core of the region's geography. A diversion dam in Barot redirects the river water through a 7.3-kilometre headrace tunnel across the mountains to the Shanan Power House in Jogindernagar. The power project, led by British engineer Colonel B.C. Battye, was commissioned in 1932 and remains a major attraction. The valley is surrounded by dense deodar and Himalayan oak forests, offering scenic landscapes.

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Trekking to the Rajgundha Valley

For visitors interested in hiking, Barot serves as an access point for the Rajgundha Valley trek. The secluded village of Rajgundha is located in the Kangra district at an elevation of 8,900 feet. To reach it from Barot, travellers can drive approximately 20 kilometres to Baragran village and then walk a short trek of 4 to 6 kilometres. Alternatively, a popular 14-kilometre trekking route starts from the paragliding hub of Bir Billing. This beginner-friendly trail takes about five to six hours to complete. The hike offers clear, unobstructed views of the snow-capped Dhauladhar mountain range.

Trout farming and wildlife

The local economy in Barot relies heavily on agriculture and river aquaculture. The Uhl River is well known for its trout fish farms, which are operated by the fisheries department. Annual angling meets are organised here, attracting fishing enthusiasts. Travellers can find basic homestays run by local families, ensuring tourism remains sustainable. Additionally, Barot acts as the main gateway to the Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary, an area spread over 132.37 square kilometres. The sanctuary is home to wildlife such as Himalayan black bears, wild cats, and the monal bird.