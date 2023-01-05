VIRAL VIDEO | This giant cake by Greek bakers hopes to clinch Guinness World Record

One has witnessed numerous deviations from what is normal in the quest to seize the Guinness World Record. A lot of people prepare beautiful cakes to ring in the New Year but these Greek bakers know no bounds when it boils down to the size of the cake. Take a look at this viral video that aimed to get a peek at the enormous dessert.

Size? A whopping 4,900 kgs. This is a New Year cake by Greek bakers who are very eager to fix their spot in Guiness World Record. Baking a cake takes about...well usually one person but this beauty was baked by a team of over 200 bakers in Greece as part of the New Year's eve celebration. This was certainly an unexpected stunt to pull off as baking with this just got to a whole new level.

When in Greece, do as the Greeks do

Greek bakers made sure to keep the humongous cake traditional. The group of bakers worked together to make a gigantic vasilopita that was over 11,000 pounds in weight (4989 kg). Popular in Greece and many other nations in eastern Europe and the Balkans, vasilopita is a traditional New Year's Day bread, cake, or pie. Now you must be wondering what the ingredients used in this big monster-size cake. Hold your breath as it is a lot of calories and Vitamin C and protein. Before revealing this cake is not for vegans as it has eggs in it too. Well, the cake was made from 8,800 pounds flour, 4,400 pounds butter, 2,000 eggs, 1,500 oranges, 2,200 pounds sugar, 110 pounds cognac and 4 boxes of vanilla.

Dozens of bakeries come together

According to a report, the enormous cake was created with the assistance of many bakeries in the Athens region, the Bakers Guild of Athens, and suburbs & surroundings. The finished item was put together on a street in Peristeri, an Athens suburb.

Guinness World Records dream