Who was Cindy Williams? What caused her death? Know about her husband, family and career details

Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75, as per a statement released by her children Emily and Zak Hudson. She is best known for her role in “Laverne & Shirley”, a Sitcom that ran from 1976 to 1983 on ABC. Cindy Williams played Shirley in the Sitcom Penny Marshall’s Laverne. Williams appeared in more than 150 episodes of the show but left the final season after an apparent showdown between her and Ms Marshall, who died in 2018, also aged 75. The cause of her death has been revealed in the statement released by her children. She died on Monday after a brief illness.

Cindy Williams’s death cause

A statement released by Liza Cranis, the official spokesperson of the Williams family, revealed how did Cindy Williams die? Liza Cranis released the statement on behalf of Cindy’s children which read Cindy Williams was ill. No further details have been revealed by her family or the spokesperson.

Cindy Williams’s career details

Cindy Williams was cast in the 1973 George Lucas picture "American Graffiti" before making her acting debut in the Sitcom that would most significantly shape her career. She received a British Academy Film Awards nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Laurie in the movie. She appeared in the Francis Ford Coppola film "The Conversation" the following year, which along with "American Graffiti" received an Academy Award nomination for best picture. Additionally, Williams appeared in an audition for Carrie Fisher's portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" film series.

Williams also published "Shirley I Jest: A Storied Life" in 2015 and had just finished "Me, Myself, and Shirley" as a national theatre tour.

Cindy Williams's family details

Francesca and Beachard Williams welcomed Cindy into the world on August 22, 1947 in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California. According to reports, Cindy’s mother worked as a waitress and her father was an electronic specialist. In 1982, Williams wed actor and musician Bill Hudson. According to reports, the pair apparently met while filming Laverne & Shirley at a celebrity baseball game.

Hudson and Williams had two children, namely Zak and Emily. In the midst of filming for Laverne & Shirley's seventh season, the actress became pregnant with their first child, Emily. Cindy’s both children released the statement after her death which read, “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed.”