Who is Renee Geyer whose death left Australian music industry in shock? Know cause of her death & famous songs

Australian soul singer Renée Geyer, who shot to fame in the 1970s and became known for her husky vocals, has died, aged 69. In a statement, Geyer's family said the singer passed away from complications following hip surgery. According to a statement issued on behalf of Geyer's family by the Mushroom Group, while in the hospital, it was discovered that Renée also had inoperable lung cancer. "She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends," Renee Geyer. The Australian soul singer rose to prominence in the 1970s and was recognised for her husky voice.

Who was Renee Geyer?

Renee Geyer released an album in 1973 under her own name to begin her solo career. Heading in the Right Direction, Geyer's top-charting hit, was released in 1975. In 1976, the single from her third studio album, Ready to Deal, reached its highest position at number 31 on the Kent Music Report. Geyer developed to become a highly sought-after vocalist during the course of her career. She performed with artists like Sting, Chaka Khan and Joe Cocker. In an interview with the ABC in 1973, she referred to the start of her music career as happening extremely swiftly.

What was the cause of Renee Geyer's death?

Confessions of a Difficult Woman, her autobiography, was published in 2000. She was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005. Geyer was anticipating a busy year," according to her family. Geyer had his share of contentious encounters throughout his life. She was given a good behaviour bond in 2017 for verbally abusing a hotel receptionist in 2015.

Renee Geyer car accident

In the inner-Melbourne neighbourhood of Elwood, she slammed her car into the window of an optometrist's office in 2010. She was diagnosed with breast cancer a year earlier, and in 2013, she revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald that the medicine she was taking as part of her treatment at the time of the accident had an impact on her.

Australian music industry in shock

Charlie Owen, a multi-instrumentalist who frequently performed with Geyer, said on ABC Radio Melbourne that the loss was felt throughout the whole Australian music business. The support act for Geyer's final performance in late December, singer-songwriter Joe Matera, told ABC Radio Melbourne that learning of her passing came as a complete shock. Renée had several events scheduled for this year, he added, and she had genuinely urged me to continue supporting her.

