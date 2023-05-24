When Joe Jonas got 'jealous' of brother Nick Jonas for landing a gig at The Voice

Siblings also get jealous of each other’s successes and The Jonas Brothers are no saints! On a lighter note, Joe Jonas recently admitted that he got jealous of Nick Jonas when he landed a gig with the popular show The Voice. Joe admitted this as The Jonas Brothers aka Nick, Joe, and Kevin guest appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast for an episode.

During their conversation with hosts, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, the trio discussed times when they got envious of each other’s individual successes. Joe admitted that he cried of jealousy when he got to know that younger brother Nick Jonas has been chosen as a coach of NBC’s The Voice for season 18. It aired in the year 2020. Nick, meanwhile, returned to coach for season 20 of The Voice too. Also read: WATCH: Blackpink's Jennie seen dancing post The Idol premiere at Cannes

Speaking to the podcast hosts, Joe Jonas said, “It was at the most picturesque setting — it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden] — and as they’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice, and I was so jealous I cried my eyes out.” He added, “I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed because I want that fucking gig!”

Kevin pointed out that it was actually him who should and was feeling left out as both Nick and Joe enjoyed their sunshine. He reminded Joe that he did get the Australian version of The Voice previously, for one season in 2018. Joe then said, “I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, what the f***? But he crushed it and, you know, it was great.”

Kevin Jonas, meanwhile, being the most calm of the trio, said, he felt left out when Nick and Joe tasted success out of their band, The Jonas Brothers. “I was definitely like, ‘I am so happy that it’s happening for one of us, but I wish it was the three of us,'” Kevin said.