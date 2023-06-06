WeHo Pride Parade Icon Melissa McCarthy made a splashing appearance at festival

It was wild at the WeHo Pride’s Outloud music festival this weekend as music star Orville Peck said, “There’s a lot of parts of this country where people don’t feel safe so we have to band together to make people as safe as we can,” drawing cheers from thousands in the crowd.

Held from June 2-4 in West Hollywood, California, the annual WeHo Pride Parade saw a lot of high profile celebrities turn up for the support of their queer friends and family. At the Pride Parade, Melissa McCarthy turned up in a rainbow-coloured outfit with a headpiece that read “Say Gay”. This comes as a dig at “Don’t Say Gay” bill that restricts talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools in Florida.

Melissa McCarthy, who was named an Icon of the WeHo Pride Parade, stayed at the parade for an hour and more and posed for photos with fans. There were others too like Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica Betts; trans model Laith Ashley and drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who rode in a large bus along the parade route on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Others spotted were Barbie actors Alexandra Shipp and Scott Evans.

