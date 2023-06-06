Kim Cattrall dolls up in new trailer of Netflix's Glamorous as she plays beauty mogul

Kim Cattrall serves major glamour in the newly released trailer for Netflix series Glamorous as the former Sex and the City actress faces plenty of drama as the head of a beloved makeup line. Kim stars as cosmetics mogul Madolyn Addison, who hires gender-nonconforming queer man Marco Mejia to help revitalise her beauty brand.

Glamorous series will premiere on June 22 and will also star Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.

In the trailer released Monday, Marco is an aspiring beauty expert who is awestruck by Madolyn during their chance encounter. “Why does the supermodel of the world start a makeup empire?” asks Marco, to which Madolyn replies, “Because nobody thought I could.”

Watch the Glamorous trailer here:

The script is by Jordon Nardino who also serves as executive producer with Todd Strauss-Schulson. Todd also serves as director of the pilot episode. Kameron Tarlow and Damon Wayans Jr. are also executive producers.

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall was in the news as it was revealed that she will return to Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, in a brief cameo role. Season 2 of And Just Like That will release on June 22. She will also be seen in Robert De Niro film About My Father, in addition to Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and Peacock’s Queer as Folk. Miss Benny is known for roles on American Horror Stories, Maggie and Love, Victor.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.