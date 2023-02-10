Watch these 5 unconventional OTT gems for their unique storytelling style

With the entertainment landscape constantly evolving, the appetite of Indian audience is increasing on a day-to-day basis for newer stories and even newer plotlines. Delivering on this are the multiple OTTs that have excelled in offering a cinematic experience. Here's our curation of 5 unconventional entertainers that will surely keep you glued to the screen:

1. India Lockdown [ZEE5]

Inspired by true events, India Lockdown depicts four parallel stories and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people of India. Through fascinating stories and engaging characters, the film narrates stories of disparate characters who are catapulted into an unforeseen dramatic situation instigated by the lockdown due to the corona pandemic. The series aims to give viewers a glimpse inside the realm of people’s life in the pandemic.

2. Ayali [ZEE5]

Ayali is a social drama series about a young teenager Tamil Selvi who is studying in the 8th grade and dreams of becoming a doctor. However, the existing customs in her village Veerappannai demands girls to get married off, once they hit puberty. The belief is that Goddess Ayali will get angry and curse the village folks if this tradition is not adhered to. Shattering age-old beliefs and customs, the young girl fights against all odds to achieve her goal of becoming a doctor. However, will she emerge victorious in bringing about the change that could light the way for other little girls in the village of Veerappannai?

3. Kantara [Netflix]

Kantara begins in the 18th century with a king giving a piece of land to the villagers in exchange for peace and joy. Cut to several decades later, the king’s descendant arrives at a Bhoota Kola traditional dance in honour of the local deities and threatens the tribals to return the land. However, he dies a tragic death. 20 years later, forest officer Murali wants to put an end to the superstitious rituals and save the forest from the villagers. Shiva, a hot-headed henchman, stands up for the entire village. Meanwhile, Leela is appointed as a forest guard, but she is torn between her work and her ideals. Will she take a stand? Is Murali the real villain?

4. Roktokorobi [ZEE5]

Roktokorobi a psychological thriller that revolves around a seemingly perfect and a happy family on the outside but are hiding an ocean of secrets inside the walls of their huge mansion. But if one wishes to unveil the scandalous truths, they need to be prepared to get their hands dirty and coloured in red. It unpeels the complexities of a twisted human mind to present a tale of revenge and retribution.