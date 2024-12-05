New Delhi

Pushpa 2: The Rule released in theatres today amid high expectation and a lot riding on the film. The Allu Arjun starrer opened to a grand premiere with advance bookings exceeding some previous record holders like Baahubali and the likes.

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise promises to take its fans on an exhilarating journey into the life of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who rises to dominate the red sandalwood smuggling trade. Allu Arjun, who won the National Award for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj, returns to the screen in the same role. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in her fan-favourite role as Srivalli, Pushpa’s devoted wife.

Pushpa 2 leaked online for free

The film’s premiere saw fans flock to several theatres in India and lining up to get early tickets for the first day first show.

Amid all this love for Pushpa 2, there is news that the film has already leaked online on multiple piracy websites and torrent platforms such as Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, and many others. Those who have checked have found out that the film is available to stream online for free in HD and high quality.

Meanwhile, the film has already made Rs 73 crore by selling 2,51,9266 tickets in advance booking in India, surpassing the advance booking of blockbusters like Baahubali 2, Jawan and RRR. In North America, pre-sales have exceeded $2.5 million, signalling a massive international response.

The film also brings back an ensemble cast that played key roles in the first installment, including Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Sunil, and others.

Stampede-like situation in Hyderabad for Pushpa 2 premiere

In other news, Hyderabad premiere of Pushpa 2 saw a tragedy unfold as several reports suggest that a mother and her child suffered because of a stampede-like situation outside Sandhya Theatres. Reports suggest that the mother has died due to suffocation while the child is critical. A report in Matrubhumi suggests that a 39-year-old woman named Revati died and her child was rendered critical after a stampede-like situation broke out. The leading star of the film Allu Arjun was attending the premiere, hence the craze.