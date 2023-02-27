Vishal Bhardwaj to make OTT debut with SonyLIV’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s bestseller

Legendary British novelist and queen of the crime genre, Agatha Christie, will soon be getting a big screen adaptation of her bestseller The Sittaford Mystery. OTT platform SonyLIV has announced an adaptation of the book by director Vishal Bhardwaj, who will give it his own spin.

Titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, Sony LIV’s original is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s home banner – Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

The series will be set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, and will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. Besides donning the hats of director and co-producer, Vishal Bhardwaj also serves as the show's co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The series will feature actors including Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.

On the project, Saugata Mukherjee, Head Content – Sony LIV said, “Detective fiction has been a perennial favourite with our audience and what better than an Agatha Christie novel. We are delighted to be bringing one of her classics 'The Sittaford Mystery' adapted rather skilfully in an Indian setting by none other than Vishal Bhardwaj. We are thrilled to have Vishal onboard as his ingenuity in adapting literary classics remains unrivalled.”