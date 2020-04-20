Virat Kohli & other celebs raise their voice against rise of domestic violence amid lockdown

Virat Kohli led Indian celebrity bandwagon is now taking on an important message as India self isolates due to COVID-19 scare.

Taking on domestic violence that has risen during this time, Virat shared an important message that features several high profile names including wife Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj and others.

Virat captioned the video: "If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report.” The video was also shared by Anushka Sharma.

The celebs can be seen saying, "During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence".

According to data shared by the National Commission for Women (NCW), they received 239 complaints related to domestic violence between March 22 and April 16. They had received 123 complaints from February 27 and March 22.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma earlier said that the high number can be attributed to the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak which has locked the abuser and the victim together.

