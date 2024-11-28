New Delhi, India

Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhava will no longer clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Makers have shifted the release date of the drama film to February 2025 for not one but two reasons. In addition to avoiding the clash, the makers also wanted to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti falls on February 19, 2025. The film has been slated for February 14.

Making the announcement, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, “VICKY KAUSHAL - RASHMIKA - AKSHAYE KHANNA: 'CHHAAVA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025... The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025.”

Chhava was initially slated to be released on December 6, 2024. Had they stuck to their original release date, it would have been only a day after the nationwide release of Pushpa 2.

Notably, both films star actress Rashmika Mandanna. The clash would have meant that it would have been difficult for Rashmika to promote both films.

About Chhava

Chhava is a biographical drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maratha Emperor and the son of Shivaji Maharaja. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

The title is a reference to Sambhaji's nickname, which means ‘lion cub’ in Marathi. Shivaji, who established the Maratha Empire, was referred to as a lion.