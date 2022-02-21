Twitter feels Hrithik Roshan should not be invited to weddings as his and Farhan Akhtar's video goes viral

Filmmaker- actor Farhan Akhtar married long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on Saturday. The wedding was strictly a private affair with only close family and friends in attendance.



Farhan's friend, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding along with his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. A video from the post-wedding celebration is doing the rounds of the internet which has Farhan and Hrithik dancing to the hit song 'Senorita' from their film 'Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara'. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the road trip buddy film featured the two stars along with Abhay Deol.



The video has the two dancing to the song. While the groom is dressed in a black suit, Hrithik is dressed in a white kurta pyjama with a pink jacket. At one point, Farhan is seen performing the hook step while his buddy, Hrithik can be seen doing some other step.



The video has gone viral on social media and fans on Twitter have declared that it is a bad idea to invite Hrithik Roshan to one's wedding as he will easily hog all the limelight.

Here's what Twitter had to say to the viral video.

hrithik roshan dances the same way ali sethi sings i can’t explain it https://t.co/7EAgoh0c5f — ♡ (@_robpatt) February 20, 2022 ×

Have always wondered why no one has made a dedicated dance musical film with @iHrithik a la Grease . Such joy to watch him. https://t.co/yNJRsR5sLJ — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) February 21, 2022 ×

can’t believe 2 grown men dancing is making me this happy https://t.co/Xai1TbFMWg — v (@wtfvaish) February 20, 2022 ×

Even when he forgets the steps, Hrithik Roshan can’t miss a single beat. https://t.co/IFs6fAUHB0 — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) February 20, 2022 ×

THAT'S IT!!! Hritik is not invited to my wedding. I don't want me and boys to be upstaged cuz we have bones in our bodies. https://t.co/5Qiy07wGiI — Haramcore (Jake's Persian) (@7kayhan) February 20, 2022 ×

When u forget dance steps but u have choreographer frnd to teach u😂 https://t.co/aHmQkcfMjX — busyhun_yar (@AnshulG80798396) February 20, 2022 ×

hrithik stressing about forgetting two steps is a lot like his character arjun in znmd https://t.co/7ZMveJWfMi — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) February 20, 2022 ×

i have already watched this an unhealthy number of times https://t.co/w5gefZYoVR — maryam (@squidwardoffic) February 20, 2022 ×

Farhan Akhtar and Shiabni Dandekar married at the actor's Khandala farmhouse on February 19.