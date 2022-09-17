Trailer of Whitney Houston's biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' out now! Here're the deets

The much-awaited trailer of legendary singer-actress Whitney Houston's biopic has been released online. 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' will premiere in December this year.

Director Kasi Lemmons, writer Anthony McCarten, and Houston's former record producer Clive Davis have come together to bring this project to life and celebrate the best-selling artist's life.

As can be seen in the trailer, the film will highlight her heartbreaking yet moving journey. Fans will also get to hear her best tracks, one more time, in the biopic.

Showcasing her journey from ambiguity to superstardom, this biopic pays tribute to the R&B pop icon of all time. The focus of the film would be to recall how she left her mark on the world as one of the most powerful voices ever heard.

Throughout her career, the diva won a number of Grammys, Emmys, and several other American music awards. And, that too will be showcased in the film.

Watch 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' trailer here:

Naomi Ackie will be seen as Houston in the biopic. In an interview with People, Naomi once shared, "She's [Houston] been elevated in my life for so long that it felt like an impossible thing to achieve at times," She added, "But so many people told me the same thing: If I wasn't scared and nervous, they'd think something was wrong with me. ... The biggest challenge was letting my fear of the magnitude of this task take a back seat. Nothing good comes from sitting in fear for too long."