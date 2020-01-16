Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Parasite' to release in India, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to feature in new music video

Critically acclaimed Korean film 'Parasite' has been impressing moviegoers across the world since the past year. After winning several accolades at various film festivals, including top honour at Cannes and bagging 6 nominations at Oscars, filmmaker Bong Joon- ho's film is all set to release in India.



Not just 'Parasite' - 'Game of Thrones' prequel titled 'House of the Dragon' has also got a release date.



Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in a new music video with her husband Nick Jonas. The song is by Jonas Brothers but the video will only feature Nick and Priyanka. Here are the top Hollywood news of the day.

Curious to watch 'Parasite'? Here's when it is releasing in India



South Korean film 'Parasite' which has earned multiple nods at the upcoming Oscars is all set to release in India on January 31. Written and directed by South Korean auteur Bong Joon Ho- the film has earned 6 nominations at Oscars 2020.



Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to feature in Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' music video

There is now a new poster featuring the two lovebirds and this time it's for a music video. Priyanka and Nick can be seen having a good time with each other on the poster of a music video for the song titled 'What A Man Gotta Do'. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share the poster for Jonas Brothers' album.



'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' finally has a release date



Great news for ‘Game of Thrones’ lovers as the makers of HBO hit series have finally revealed the release date for their upcoming sequel titled ‘House of the Dragon’. The much-awaited sequel to the fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ is set to air in 2022.



Harvey Weinstein urges court to delay rape trial, move it out of Manhattan



Harvey Weinstein has now asked a New York state appeals court to delay his rape trial. He also wants it to be moved out of Manhattan.The former media mogul is currently undergoing trial for alleged rape, levied by more than one woman.



Jamie Foxx on lack of diversity at Oscars: We don't start these movies to win awards



Jamie Foxx stayed out of the Oscars diversity debate at the London premiere of his new movie 'Just Mercy' on Wednesday. The film, which tackles the subjects of wrongful convictions and racism, was snubbed by the Academy when nominations were revealed on Monday.



