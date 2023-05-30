Tiger Shroff is on cloud nine as Nick Jonas praises his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)

We all know that Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is good at acting, but who knew he could sing too? The multi-talented star recently sang "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)", originally crooned by King and Nick Jonas, and left the internet stunned.

Dropping the video on his official Instagram account, he wrote, "My small take on the ‘afterlife’ #maanmerijaan." His singing was praised by many online. Surprisingly, even Nick Jonas took note of the video and penned a comment for the Bollywood actor.

Reacting to the video, Nick wrote, "Love it, bro!" An excited Tiger shared a screengrab of the comment on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Excuse me while I flex this a little bit! But when one of my fav artists appreciates! Just have to thank you (sic)."

Check out Tiger Shroff's video below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) VJ Anusha, Ronit Roy, and Tiger's fans were also all praise for the War actor, with one penning, "Your voice is the therapy for me." Another wrote, "How soothing it is to the ears hero!! 'Tu maan meri jaan'." And, a third comment read, "God!!! Just blown me away.. well sung young man."

Tiger made his singing debut in 2020 with "Unbelievable" He later released his singles "Casanova" and "Vande Mataram".

On the movie front, the actor was last seen in Heropanti 2 as Babloo Ranawat. He will be next seen in Ganapath, which is being directed by Vikas Bahl. Other than Tiger Shroff, it stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

