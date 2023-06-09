The Witcher season 3 trailer revealed: Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, Ciri have lots to take on

“Neutrality has its consequences,” says Witcher in the trailer of season 3 as makers dropped the much-awaited video of The Witcher today. Geralt of Rivia aka Henry Cavill can be seen facing demons who are mightier, stronger and fiercer than ever before. Also spotted in the trailer is Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) who take the story forward as they live together as a family.

The trailer video features adventures, thrills and ofcourse the bard who stays close to Geralt. There are also sweet moments between Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, some comedy from bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), Geralt and Yennefer romance as they attend a candlelit ball. The Witcher Season 3 details The Witcher makers have two parts for the audiences. Season 3 is divided into two parts – Volume 1, consisting of the first five episodes, releases June 29, while the final three episodes will be released as Volume 2 on July 27.

Watch the trailer of The Witcher season 3:

Henry Cavill will step down from Geralt of Rivia's role post season 3 Also, as announced before, Geralt of Rivia will come to entertain us for more seasons as the series has been renewed through to season 5. Henry Cavill will be a part of The Witcher only till season 3. It was announced last year that the actor would be stepping down from the role. Liam Hemsworth will take over Geralt’s cape from season 4 of The Witcher.

