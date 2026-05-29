/The Pyramid Scheme trailer out: Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey lead this story of gamble and money

The official trailer for The Pyramid Scheme, a drama series fuelled by dreams, ambition, and survival, is out. A compelling drama that explores the dangerous allure of quick money, ambition, and fraudulent pyramid schemes.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and written by Akshendra Mishra.

The series features an ensemble cast with Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava in the lead roles and supported by Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil, in pivotal roles.

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The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 5.

The trailer for The Pyramid Scheme opens into a world of flashy wealth and big promises of changing your kismat (destiny) in merely six months. We are introduced to Goldy (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) and Manoj Srivastava (portrayed by Ranvir Shorey), two men, with different aspirations, pulled into the glittering maze of ‘sapno ka business model’ that is based on pyramid marketing – a world that promises them quick money, respect, and success by just convincing others to join the system. Easy enough to do, right? But higher Goldy and Manoj climb this pyramid of success, the shakier the ground beneath them gets. Will the company turn their dreams into reality, or bury them under jumbo-sized problems? Find out what happens to Goldy and Manoj when The Pyramid Scheme premieres.

Paramvir Singh Cheema, who plays Goldy in The Pyramid Scheme, shared, “Goldy is a character completely different from anything I’ve played till now. He hails from Haridwar, the Gateway of Gods and that essence reflects deeply in who he is. Working with TVF made the character feel even more real and authentic. After the incredible experience of working with Prime Video and TVF on Sapne vs Everyone, collaborating with them again on a world and character so different felt truly exciting. I can’t wait for viewers to experience Goldy’s journey when The Pyramid Scheme premieres on Prime Video on June 5.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and written by Akshendra Mishra, The Pyramid Scheme is a drama about ambition, greed, and the risky world of quick money