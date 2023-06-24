Tarla trailer: Huma Qureshi-starrer movie looks promising

The trailer of Huma QureshI's upcoming biopic film Tarla was released today. In the movie, she is essaying the role of popular chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared the trailer of the movie and wrote, ''It's here !!! Life mein kuch karne ki khaas recipe aap bhi''

The movie will stream on ZEE5 from 7th July.

Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film is a biopic based on the life and career of the popular chef Dalal. Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in a pivotal role as Tarla’s husband and her support system.

The trailer introduces a young Tarla as someone who is ambitious and wants to do ‘something’ in her life but is unable to find her calling. With time she realises her love for cooking and goes from being an amateur cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her home cooking classes and then goes on to run her own television shows. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Tarla's life beyond food as it features her supportive husband and kids.

A moving tale about an ambitious but novice chef, who goes on to become a culinary expert and a television celebrity, Tarla is an out-and-out feel-good story. The film captures her many accomplishments as she was the first woman to have a cooking show, a cookbook, and is the only Indian to have won a Padma Shri for her contributions to the culinary arts. The film pays tribute to this extraordinary lady and celebrates her undying passion for finding her purpose, her unyielding love for food and her unfading enthusiasm for ‘kuch karna hai’.

Talking about the movie and her role, Huma said, “Tarla is a moving and a feel-good film with a dash of emotions, a sprinkle of inspiration and a garnish of flavourful entertainment. Tarla Dalal’s ambitious nature and her relentless pursuit of purpose will surely inspire the audience who want to do something remarkable and pathbreaking in life. I have grown up watching her cookery show with my mother and recreating many dishes from her cookbook, so it is an honour for me to bring her inspiring journey to life. I have tried to embody her enthusiasm and her spirit with utmost sincerity, and I hope that I have succeeded in recreating her magical onscreen persona in Tarla the film”.

Co-written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved, the movie also stars Bharati Achrekar, Amarjeet Singh, Rajeev Pandey, Purnendu Bhattacharya, and Veenah Naair.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE