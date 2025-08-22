/Stray Dogs' modified verdict by SC praised by celebrities including Vir Das, Rupali Ganguly: 'A big win'

After a huge uproar and protests by netizens, the Supreme Court of India has given a modified verdict on a plea to stay the order to lock up all stray dogs in shelters to be created within eight weeks. Now, celebrities including Raveen Tandon, Vir Das, and Rupali Ganguly, among others, have acknowledged and appreciated the decision taken by the court. The bench, including Justices Sandeep Mehta, Vikram Nath, and NV Anjaria, toned down their stance on this issue, saying that dogs with aggressive behavior or rabies won't be released.

Celebrities on SC's order for stray dogs

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Dogesh bhai! Tum aage bahdo! Hum Tumhare saath hain (We are with you)! Better sense has prevailed. Thank you #cji #supremecourt. Now make sure the programmes and monies allocated for vaccinations and sterilisations are implemented rightly.”

TV actress Rupal Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, took to her X account, "A big win for compassion! Grateful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court for modifying its order, allowing sterilization & release of stray dogs in Delhi. This step not only safeguards people from rabies & overpopulation risks but also lets our voiceless companions live with dignity. True progress is when compassion & safety walk hand-in-hand".

Vir Das also shared his view on X account, saying, "Thank you to the Supreme Court of India for supporting the process of sterilization, vaccination, and safe return of our community dogs to their neighborhood. Hopefully, the municipality can be speedy about creating dedicated feeding areas and also rely on multiple dog trainers and behaviorists in Delhi and nationwide for behavioral modification and community integration. It is nice to know our voiceless dogs can rely on your empathy and balance".

What was the previous order of the Stray Dogs by the Supreme Court?

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be picked up from the streets within eight weeks and kept in shelters. It has been directed by municipal bodies and other agencies to work together to set up enough shelter facilities during this period. Many animal activists protested against this ruling in Delhi.

