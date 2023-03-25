Straight from the space! This brand is selling a bag made of real meteorite at a whopping price

French luxury fashion house Coperni is known for its out-of-the-box ideas. Last year, the fashion house made headlines for the famous Bella Hadid spray-on dress and, most recently, for using dog robots on the ramp. Now, the fashion house has again become the talk of the world for its latest rock-like handbag that is made up of real meteorite.

The 'Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag' is a limited-edition bag from the Fall/Winter 23 collection and is made up of a dark grey stone incorporating meteorite. What’s even more bizarre is its price, which will make you scratch your head. The brand is selling this surprisingly strange bag for €40.000,00 (Rs 35 lakh).



As per the fashion house the bag featured on the website is made from, ''the specific meteorite featured in the photograph, is estimated to fell on Earth 55,000 years ago and is certified 100% authentic by Theatrum Mundi.''



''Each piece is exclusively handmade, so the shape may vary slightly from the picture. The meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth. The rare Stone is crafted by hand and incorporated into the bag by the Italian factory Semar,'' the brands website reads.



The bag is non-refundable due to its bespoke nature.