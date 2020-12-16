'Star Wars' actress Naomi Ackie confirmed to play Whitney Houston in biopic

The search for Whitney Houston is finally over as makers zero in on actress Naomi Ackie to play the role of the iconic songstress in biopic film ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Naomi Ackie who had a pivotal role in ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ will play Whitney Houston as negotiations for the role got completed recently.

Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ is set for a Thanksgiving 2022 release.

It will be penned by Anthony McCarten, who wrote Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ while Stella Meghie, who was behind the Issa Rae romance ‘The Photograph’ will direct.

On the hunt for the perfect actress, Stella Meghie said, “We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life."

Whitney Houston is considered one of the greats of her time. She earned six Grammys over her expansive career. Her most popular songs include ‘Saving All My Love for You’, ‘How Will I Know’ and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’. She made her acting debut in the 1992 blockbuster hit ‘’The Bodyguard, recording six songs for the film’s soundtrack, including ‘I Will Always Love You.’

She died in 2012 at the age of 48.