Ben Affleck to star in Disney's Houdini film on world's greatest magician

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has been roped in for a mystery role in Disney’s upcoming film on Houdini, America’s most acclaimed magician and escape artist who stunned the world with his magic tricks.

Based on the novel, The Secret Life of Houdini: The Making of America’s First Superhero, Disney’s film will chronicle the life and times of the illusionist who passed away in 1962 at the age of 52.

The project has now been in development for 4 years. Dan Trachtenberg will helm the film.

For the unversed, Houdini was born in Hungary in 1874 as Erik Weisz and it wasn’t until years later when he became a professional magician in America that Weisz started to go by the stage name Harry Houdini. Weisz reportedly made the change after reading French magician Jean-Eugene Robert-Houdin’s autobiography in 1890.

Houdini is known for acts of escape that included everything from handcuffs to straitjackets to the belly of a whale that had washed ashore in Boston.

Houdini’s popularity even led to him starring in several silent films.

