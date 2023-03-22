SS Rajamouli 'overwhelmed' by dazzling light show tribute to Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'

RRR director SS Rajamouli took to social media to praise a dazzling show of Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'. The show was created using dozens of Tesla cars in a parking lot that were in sync with each other and the song's beats. The result was a refulgent spectacle of lights and music. Rajamouli wrote on Twitter, "Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to #NaatuNaatu from New Jersey ! Thank you @vkkoppu garu, #NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show...:) It was a stunning show. #RRRMovie @elonmusk." 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar earlier this month in the Best Song category, making RRR the first Indian feature film production to get the trophy.

You can see the post above. Teslas are equipped with vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication technology that allows them to sync up with other cars.

'Naatu Naatu' wins Oscar

Composer MM Keeravani accepted the Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu'. In his acceptance speech, he delighted the audience by giving much of his acceptance speech to the tune of a Carpenters classic. “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” he said as he started singing lines from the ’70s pop smash hit 'Top of the World.' "There was only one wish on my mind. … RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world,” he crooned. Lyricist Chandrabose, on the other hand, simply said, "Namaste" to the audience.

'Naatu Naatu', like RRR itself, became a global phenomenon last year, with thousands of people recreating the song's choreography and sharing it on social media. Hollywood personalities ranging from comedians to actors to filmmakers fell under his spell. And thanks to all that buzz, RRR, despite a snub by India (which did not send the film for the foreign film category) the film's awards chances only increased. And it all culminated with an Oscar trophy for 'Naatu Naatu'.

