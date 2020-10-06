SS Rajamouli and team resume work on 'RRR' after 7 months

‘RRR’ is finally in action as SS Rajamouli and team have taken to sets to resume production on one of the biggest pan-India projects.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in leading roles, the film shoot has resumed in Hyderabad after 7 months. The shoot will now go on for two months.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are expected to join the team a little later.

‘RRR’ is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen in the roles of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

"This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded," SS Rajamouli had revealed during the film's launch last year in Hyderabad.