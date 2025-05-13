Star India cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted in North India’s Vrindavan on Tuesday (May 13). The visit comes a day after Virat announced his retirement from the Test format and was accompanied by Anushka as they were later spotted at Swami Premanand Maharaj’s ashram. This is not the first time Virat-Anushka have visited Vrindavan as they often visit the site, however, the latest visit is a special one as Virat nears the end of his cricketing career.

Virat-Anushka spotted in Vrindavan

In a video surfacing on social media, a white SUV is seen taking both Virat and Anushka to Swami Premanand Maharaj’s ashram. The couple is followers of Swami Premanand Maharaj, as their last visit to the site also made headlines. At the time of writing, only Virat and Anushka were spotted on the visit. However, the last time they were at the ashram, their kids were also in the spotlight.

The visit comes a day after Virat called time on his 14-year Test career, playing a key role in the nation’s rise in the red-ball format. His retirement came as a big surprise for many despite calls for him to play in the upcoming England tour.

The 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India’s fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli said in a social media statement on Monday morning.