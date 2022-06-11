‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' will release again in theatres, with some fun updates!

Good news for the spidey out there! The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is coming back to swing in the theatres again, yes! Celebrating 60 years of the Spiderman comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films, the movie will release with some fun addition. The updated version of the 2021 super hit movie starring Tom Holland is titled 'Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version'. It will release on Labor Day weekend in both the USA and Canada.

Sharing the exciting news on the Spider-man no way home Twitter account, they wrote, “You wanted more Spidey and you got it!

#SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theatres in the US and Canada on September 2! More countries to be announced soon!”

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!

The makers also shared a video featuring Tom and the other two Spidermen Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as they talk about the extended version.

Jon Watts’ directorial film stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, and Jamie Foxx among others.



The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the story, direction, and action sequences. No Way Home was released last year in December and break one record after another at the box office. Earning $1.9 billion worldwide, Holland's movie becomes the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Looking at the superhero movie, Holland starrer is the third-highest-grossing superhero movie after 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Infinity War'.