Shocking! Did Suga's 7 tattoo reveal led to stampede at Seoul subway station?

BTS member Suga is all set to begin his mandatory military service soon. And before that, the K-pop star is making sure to make every moment special for his die-hard fans, and following the same, the star gave up a memory to all his fans by revealing his BTS friendship tattoo 7. However, it seems like his revealing tattoo has caused a major commotion inside a subway.

After wrapping his world tour "The Final" at the KSPO Dome in South Korea on Sunday, the South Korean rapper went live on Weverse. While having a chat with his fan, also known as Army, Suga went on to reveal his "7" tattoo, which every BTS member has been waiting for a while now. After the big revelation, fans went berserk, and even some fans who were travelling back from the concert started screaming. Which reportedly triggered a major panic in the public. However, while half of the internet is blaming the BTS Army for the chaos, there have also been reports that there was a gas leak that led to chaos and panic at the Seoul subway station.

Suga's tattoo reveal and screaming

During the live streaming, Suga took off his jacket and revealed his BTS ink after a lot of fans urged their favourite singer to show off his group tattoo. The BTS fans who were travelling back from the concert couldn't contain their excitement and started screaming inside the train, which led to panic. For the unversed, recently a lot of public stabbing incidents have been reported across South Korea. And, due to the sudden shouting, people panicked and started running around.

At the same time, Korea's SBS reported that there had been a few passengers who complained about the strange odour of gas. And that is what actually led to the stampede.

The strange gas smell led to the commotion.

Korea's SBS reported that around 6:08 pm, a report was received that there was a "smell of gas" inside a train on Seoul Subway Line 9, and a commotion broke out. As per the police and fire authorities, a passenger on an express train on Line 9 that was travelling toward Gimpo Airport Station said, "There is a strange smell. People are running around and falling."

However, when the train stopped at Sinnonhyeon Station, people started running off, and many passengers were left hurt and bruised. Even some were taken to the nearby hospital for medical help.

What did the police say?

After a massive backlash, some BTS fans claimed that the reason behind the panic was a gas leak instead of BTS fans screaming. However, another report by SBS claimed that the shouting of the BTS fans was partly responsible for the chaos.

Police later explained to SBS News, that the issue was a “happening that occured due to the screams of foreigners who had been watching a BTS video in the subway.”

“We tested for any gases and we did not find any gas or harmful gases, or things like that. We helped all passengers evacuate from the station and on to level ground…”

Some eyewitnesses took to their social media handles and shared that it was actually BTS fans who screamed, and considering the panic atmosphere, people started running around.

신논현역 칼부림도 생화학 테러도 아니니까 더 이상 잘못된 정보로 공포분위기 조성하지 말아주세요



제 옆에 외국인 분들이 영상 보다가 소리 질렀는데 지하철 안이 복잡한 터라 사람들이 오해하고 도망친 거에요



경찰 진술도 다 했습니다.



물론 다들 조심하시고 이어폰 빼고 다니시길..

건강하세요 — 제촌 (@tom7890_) August 6, 2023 ×

One user wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''It's not a knife attack or biochemical terrorism at Sinnonhyeon Station, so please don't create a panic atmosphere with false information anymore. Foreigners next to me screamed while watching the video, but since the subway was crowded, people misunderstood and ran away.I also made a police statement. Of course, everyone, take care and take off your earphones. Take care of yourself.''

Several photos and videos of people rushing out of this station, leaving behind their shoes, umbrellas, and other objects, have gone viral on social media.

However, another user had an explanation and revealed that it was the gas leak that caused the stampede, not BTS fans screaming.