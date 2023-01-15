Selena Gomez reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

A video of Selena Gomez reacting to trolls who body-shamed her after her 80th Golden Globes appearance is going viral online. In a recorded Instagram Live video reposted via Pop News Daily account on TikTok, the singer is seen addressing the trolls while chatting with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, who accompanied her to the prestigious award ceremony.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star wore a show-stopping Valentino gown featuring a knee-high slit and statement puff sleeves with a long train. As soon as the photos of Gomez surfaced online, she started getting trolled for putting on a few kilos.

And, in a live video, Selena had the best reaction to the trolls and their offensive comments.

"I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she told her followers before turning her head to Gracie, asking for her opinion, "Right?" Seeing Gracie agree with her, she burst into laughter, taking an indirect jibe at the trolls.

📹Selena Gomez em live no Instagram com sua irmã mais nova, Gracie Teefey, ao com de Taylor Swift e Miley Cyrus! ✨pic.twitter.com/c79ba1iXNR — Selena Gomez Brasil | Mídias (@SGBRmidias) January 11, 2023

Earlier this week, Gomez teased her return to Instagram. She has long had a complicated relationship with social media and even deleted it from her phone in 2019. Sharing a series of three bathroom selfies snapped with her own phone, Gomez wrote, "Wait can you tell I'm back on Instagram?"

Gomez was nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role of Mabel Mora in the Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Although she did not score a trophy for the category, the singer won the internet with her adorable red carpet moment with her little sister.

