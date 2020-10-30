'Schitt's Creek' now at number 1 according to Nielsen streaming rankings

After a total swipe out at Emmys this year, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has now moved to the top of Nielsen's streaming rankings.

The comedy show was at number 1 for the week of September 28-October 4 which coincided with the show's sixth and final season hitting Netflix on October 3.

The prior week's two top performers, ‘Ratched’ and ‘Enola Holmes’, remained in the top 10 but suffered sizable dropoffs in viewing time.

The lone new entry in Nielsen's top 10 is Netflix's feature documentary ‘American Murder: The Family Next Door.’

Here are the top 10 streaming programs according to Nielsen’s data:

1 (5). Schitt's Creek (Netflix)

2 (4). The Office (Netflix)

T3 (3). The Blacklist (Netflix)

T3 (T6). Grey's Anatomy (Netflix)

5 (1). Ratched (Netflix)

6 (nr). American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix)

7 (T6). The Boys (Amazon)

8 (8). Criminal Minds (Netflix)

9 (nr). NCIS (Netflix)

10 (2). Enola Holmes (Netflix)