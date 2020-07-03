Sanjana Sanghi shares candid photo of Sushant Singh Rajput from 'Dil Bechara' set

Sanjana Sanghi Instagram post Photograph:( Instagram )
'Dil Bechara' is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film which will release on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.
'Dil Bechara' star Sanjana Sanghi who has hinted that she is leaving Bollywood but she is not. On Friday, the actor shared an unseen photo from the sets of the upcoming movie.
Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi is not leaving Mumbai permanently
Sanjana by taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a candid smiling photo of herself with Sushant Singh Rajput and movie director Mukesh Chhabra.
"Just discovered this photo that I have never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set. They both are making fun of something I did or said...which was a constant everyday phenomenon," Sanjana captioned the post.
#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput Thank you for helping me put this together @hubhopperofficial
'Dil Bechara' is Sushant's last film, which will release on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.
Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi is not leaving Mumbai permanently
Sanjana who making her debut from the movie is also been investigated by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai residence.