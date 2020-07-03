Sanjana Sanghi shares candid photo of Sushant Singh Rajput from 'Dil Bechara' set

'Dil Bechara' star Sanjana Sanghi who has hinted that she is leaving Bollywood but she is not. On Friday, the actor shared an unseen photo from the sets of the upcoming movie.

Sanjana by taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a candid smiling photo of herself with Sushant Singh Rajput and movie director Mukesh Chhabra.





"Just discovered this photo that I have never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set. They both are making fun of something I did or said...which was a constant everyday phenomenon," Sanjana captioned the post.

'Dil Bechara' is Sushant's last film, which will release on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Sanjana who making her debut from the movie is also been investigated by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai residence.